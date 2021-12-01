Sir Peter Blake's environmental work continuing to grow

This Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of the death of champion sailor Sir Peter Blake, whose life was tragically cut short when he was killed in the Amazon while monitoring the effects of global warming on the area.

Sir Peter was not only a national icon for his sailing ability, but also for his work on the environment.

His widow Lady Pippa said it was an interest he developed as he sailed and raced around the world and began to notice a decrease in the amount of marine life he encountered.

"Back then we weren't so aware of the catastrophe that is happening [in the environment," Lady Pippa told Breakfast on Thursday morning.

Upon finishing his career in ocean racing, Sir Peter began Blake Expeditions, focusing on the impacts of climate change and human impact on the the environment.

While that was cut short, Lady Pippa said if he was still here today he would be "having some major words with some of the politicians around the world".

"Brazil, China, those places really need to get their act together. It's tragic to see those that aren't," Lady Pippa said.

But his legacy lived on, with the Sir Peter Blake Trust established in 2004 to continue his dedication to the environment.

"The trust has really gone from strength to strength," Lady Pippa said.

"We're now starting to realise some of Peter's dreams, with schoolkids all over New Zealand interested in the marine environment.

"We send people on expeditions, we send ambassadors to the Antarctic and we have some great programmes going that are all about environmental leadership, sustainability and biodiversity, teaching people about what we have and how to care for it."