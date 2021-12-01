Ravindra's dad says gritty Test debut was years in making

For man of the moment Rachin Ravindra, the remarkable story of batting to save a Test in India, his family's homeland, was one years in the making.

Rachin and his father Ravi spent years practicing countless scenarios as he rose through the grades, culminating in his historic Test debut last week.

“We went through each of those situations; what could happen, how many overs he could bat,” Ravi told 1News.

“One of the scenarios was actually a hundred balls - if you're playing a hundred balls, there'll be screaming, you'll be playing with the tail.”

Rachin said he tried not to let the moment or situation get to him as he and tailender Ajaz Patel fought for an hour against some of the world’s best spinners in fading light on a day five pitch to give the Black Caps a draw.

“It was a pretty incredible moment I think, taking in the crowd and how loud they were and all the fielders around the bat,” Rachin said.

“It's the kind of stuff you dream about as a kid. You watch Test matches like that and that's where your heroes and your idols are made.”

His dad said Rachin’s moulding came from hours in the backyard, nets, and anywhere else the pair could use a bat and ball.

“I bowl, he bats - I never get to bat,” Ravi laughed.

The pair even got creative to simulate conditions.

“There was a bathroom mat, we pitched one and it just turned and we were like, ‘hang on, we can replicate this’, so we went out and bought from K Mart or Mitre 10 around 10 types of different mats.”

And while the training was fun, it was always tailored for some part of the new Black Cap’s game.

“I don't think we've ever gone to the nets just to play, there had to be a reason,” Ravi said.

“He was always playing for something; to win the game, to save the game, challenged by spin or pace.”

Despite Rachin's amazing Test debut, the Ravindra family still had split loyalties when it came to the match.

“My brother said to me he's praying that Rachin gets out. That's my brother," Ravi said.

Rachin said moments like Monday were a chance to reflect on the journey so far for him and his parents at home.

“I talked to them and they’re really proud, telling me to stay level which is nice, nice little reminder,” he said.

“Obviously I wouldn’t be anywhere I am today without their sacrifices and everything they’ve done for me and hopefully there’s a long way to go in my career and I know they’ll keep supporting me all the way.”