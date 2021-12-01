Man seen brandishing machete and knife in Tūākau street

Source: 1News

A man was seen brandishing a machete in one hand and a knife in the other on a Waikato street on Thursday morning.

Man pictured holding a machete during incident in Tūākau.

Man pictured holding a machete during incident in Tūākau. (Source: Supplied)

Police said just before 11am they were responding to an incident on George St, Tūākau. The public was asked to avoid the area.

A worker inside Tūākau Quality Meats told 1News there had been a "guy with knives going crazy".

In a video of the incident, the machete and knife-wielding man could be seen confronting another man with what appeared to be a wooden club.

Members of the public tried to break up the altercation, but one of the men later left in a light blue hatchback.

Police later said two people were taken into custody after the vehicle was found. Both were compliant and were released pending further investigations.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeHamilton and Waikato

