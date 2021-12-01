Man seen brandishing machete and knife in Tūākau street

A man was seen brandishing a machete in one hand and a knife in the other on a Waikato street on Thursday morning.
Police said just before 11am they were responding to an incident on George St, Tūākau. The public was asked to avoid the area.
A worker inside Tūākau Quality Meats told 1News there had been a "guy with knives going crazy".
In a video of the incident, the machete and knife-wielding man could be seen confronting another man with what appeared to be a wooden club.
Members of the public tried to break up the altercation, but one of the men later left in a light blue hatchback.
Police later said two people were taken into custody after the vehicle was found. Both were compliant and were released pending further investigations.