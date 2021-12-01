Kiwi teen turns simulation skills into real racing contract

Lockdown hasn't been good for many athletes - but what about when being stuck at home actually gives you plenty more time to spend on your sporting passion?

That's been the case for 17-year-old motorsport prospect Hugo Allan whose experience and performance on a driving simulator has earned him a full contract behind the wheel in this year's Toyota 86 series.

Hugo Allan’s performance in a driving simulator helped him secure the spot.

Allan has spent the last few months driving his way to the top of the iRacing NZ Porsche SuperCup standings.

Despite the races being virtual, there are some aspects that are still very real Allan said.

“You're racing against real people so there is that real sense of competition.

“It's very similar to racing in a real category.”

But similar isn’t the real thing so earlier this year Allan decided to try it for real and after a bit of training at Hampton Downs, he lined up for a round of Toyota 86.

He qualified fifth-fastest for his first-ever real-life race.

“I found myself in Taupō thinking the exact same things I think in sim racing; keep it straight, don't make a mistake here - that sort of stuff.”

Up against drivers with years more actual racetrack experience, the Takapuna Grammar student held his own.

His dad raced at a pro-am level but unlike many young drivers, Allan didn't grow up karting. Instead, he discovered the virtual sport just a few years ago and the transition to the physical world since has taken some adjustment.

“There is a fear factor involved,” he said.

“This is real, it's a real thing, there's people all round you and especially in 86 you do a lot of rubbing on other cars.”

He'll have to get used to it. This season he's been given a drive by the Heart of Racing Team and while lockdown has delayed his debut, he’s still been able to train from the comfort of his bedroom.