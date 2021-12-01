High chance Omicron case was in Sydney community: Officials

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

Health officials in New South Wales are warning there's a high chance a new Omicron Covid case has been active in the community.

NSW is also retesting Covid-19 swabs collected over the past two weeks from anyone who has been in southern Africa.

A possible sixth case of the new variant is currently under investigation and is expected to be Omicron due to it being in a traveller who also recently returned from southern Africa.

They're fully vaccinated but tested positive on Tuesday.

According to NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard, early testing showed it was likely he had the new strain.

"There was no awareness of Omicron until last Thursday or Friday, it seems like a lifetime ago already, but it was only a few days ago," Hazzard said.

The case had been out in Cabramatta, in south-western Sydney.

"He's been out and about," Hazzard said.

New South Wales is also retesting Covid-19 swabs collected over the past two weeks from anyone who has been in southern Africa, to determine if there are any additional Omicron cases.

