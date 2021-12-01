Fiji welcomes international tourists back after 20 months

Source: 1News

The first group of international tourists to visit Fiji in around 20 months has arrived today, quarantine free.

A flight from Sydney, Australia touched down around 11:40am Fiji time.

It was announced in October that Fiji would be welcoming international visitors back, after suffering devastating widespread Covid-19 transmission in April.

At the time of the announcement, 80 per cent of Fijians aged 18 and over were fully vaccinated, while 96 per cent of adults had had one dose.

There is no quarantine for visitors, but they must be fully vaccinated and return negative tests pre-departure and upon arrival.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama welcomed the first arrivals in a statement shared to Twitter on Wednesday.

“Today, we are proud and –– most importantly –– prepared to welcome the first tourists to fly to Fiji in almost two years.

“Our message to these fully vaccinated, Covid-tested travellers is simple: Welcome Home.”

Fiji opened to visitors from its Travel Partner Countries (TPC) which include New Zealand, Australia, most of its Pacific neighbours and the US on November 11. However, Wednesday’s flight from Australia is the first to land following the reopening.

WorldPacific IslandsCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

Olympic champ Twigg and wife Charlotte expecting first child

2

Latest Nelson Covid case not linked to initial ones

3

Auckland hospitality 'crushed' at voucher scheme exclusion

4

National’s new leaders sit down with Jessica Mutch McKay

5

146 new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

Latest Stories

Luxon outlines game plan to turn National around

Aucklanders to get attractions vouchers to 'spark' recovery

NZDF, police will deploy to Solomon Islands amid unrest

Fiji welcomes international tourists back after 20 months

Latest Nelson Covid case not linked to initial ones

Related Stories

NZ to drop five countries from ‘very high risk’ list

NZ to send support staff to PNG amid Covid crisis

One-way MIQ free travel begins from some Pacific Islands

Cook Islands to open up quarantine-free travel with NZ in January