Fiji welcomes international tourists back after 20 months

The first group of international tourists to visit Fiji in around 20 months has arrived today, quarantine free.

A flight from Sydney, Australia touched down around 11:40am Fiji time.

It was announced in October that Fiji would be welcoming international visitors back, after suffering devastating widespread Covid-19 transmission in April.

At the time of the announcement, 80 per cent of Fijians aged 18 and over were fully vaccinated, while 96 per cent of adults had had one dose.

There is no quarantine for visitors, but they must be fully vaccinated and return negative tests pre-departure and upon arrival.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama welcomed the first arrivals in a statement shared to Twitter on Wednesday.

“Today, we are proud and –– most importantly –– prepared to welcome the first tourists to fly to Fiji in almost two years.

“Our message to these fully vaccinated, Covid-tested travellers is simple: Welcome Home.”

Fiji opened to visitors from its Travel Partner Countries (TPC) which include New Zealand, Australia, most of its Pacific neighbours and the US on November 11. However, Wednesday’s flight from Australia is the first to land following the reopening.