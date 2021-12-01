Covid-positive staff close two Nelson schools

Two schools in Nelson will close on Thursday after a staff member at each tested positive for Covid-19.

Enner Glynn School and Broadgreen Intermediate both shared a statement to Facebook on Wednesday night.

Broadgreen Intermediate’s principal Pete Michener confirmed a staff member had tested positive with the virus, and had been infectious at the school from November 23.

“A number of people are possibly close contacts and will need to get tested immediately, and self-isolate at home,” said Mitchener in the statement.

“Broadgreen Intermediate is closed tomorrow, Thursday December 2, to allow us to conduct the contact tracing.”

Meanwhile a staff member at Enner Glynn School has also tested positive for Covid.

In an update shared to the school’s Facebook page, Lisa Charles, Board Chair, said the staff member had been infectious since Monday November 29.

“We have been advised by the Ministry of Health that this person was infectious since Monday November 29. We are now required to undertake a contact tracing process to determine close contacts with this staff member. This will require us to close the school on Thursday December 2.

“We will be in touch with families by tomorrow afternoon to determine the level of contact that you or your child may have had, whether this is close, casual plus, or casual.”

There are currently four active Covid cases in Nelson-Tasman, with multiple locations of interest dating back to November 19.

Three new exposure sites were listed on the Ministry of Health's website on Wednesday. The latest case has not been linked.