Auckland teams champing at the bit to play after lockdown

Source: 1News

They've spent parts of lockdown bowling into bedsheets so it's no surprise Auckland's domestic cricketers are champing at the bit to get back to playing.

Friday's move into the new Covid framework signals a step towards them finally re-joining competition after watching the Super Smash season launch from the sidelines.

“The envy is certainly there,” batsman Robbie O’Donnell said.

“For us, it’s just kind of rather than sitting in envy, it’s use this as an opportunity to work on our game.”

They have another two weeks to hone their skills before the borders open but in the meantime for Auckland Cricket more broadly, lockdown has meant the challenges have come thick and fast.

Auckland Cricket CRO Iain Laxon said engagement, communication and finances have been just a few of the humps his body have had to iron out.

“It’s effectively shutting down access to revenue opportunities for months on end,” Laxon said.

“It’s going to impact any business.”

But with the move to the new framework comes signs of hope as club cricket will officially be able to get back underway.

Laxon said they're trying to make the most of red level crowd restrictions for the domestic competition too with a few hundred fans able to attend.

It might not sound much but when you've been starved of playing, allrounder Arlene Kelly said it's enough.

“I get to spend this coming Saturday at club cricket not having a Covid test,” she said.

“We’ve put in a lot of mahi over the last sort of six to eight weeks so what were really excited about is getting out there and letting it all go,” O’Donnell added.

It can't come quick enough.

Cricket

Popular Stories

1

Olympic champ Twigg and wife Charlotte expecting first child

2

British family 'ecstatic' to finally apply for residency

3

Holidaymakers won't be barred from Bay of Islands over summer

4

Researcher drops rap single encouraging Kiwis to get vaxxed

5

Auckland hospitality 'crushed' at voucher scheme exclusion

Latest Stories

Covid-positive staff close two Nelson schools

One person wins $6.3 million in Lotto Powerball draw

Holidaymakers won't be barred from Bay of Islands over summer

Abuse towards disabled Kiwis reaches ‘epidemic proportions’

English women's football team make history in 20-goal stomp