Auckland teams champing at the bit to play after lockdown

They've spent parts of lockdown bowling into bedsheets so it's no surprise Auckland's domestic cricketers are champing at the bit to get back to playing.

Friday's move into the new Covid framework signals a step towards them finally re-joining competition after watching the Super Smash season launch from the sidelines.

“The envy is certainly there,” batsman Robbie O’Donnell said.

“For us, it’s just kind of rather than sitting in envy, it’s use this as an opportunity to work on our game.”

They have another two weeks to hone their skills before the borders open but in the meantime for Auckland Cricket more broadly, lockdown has meant the challenges have come thick and fast.

Auckland Cricket CRO Iain Laxon said engagement, communication and finances have been just a few of the humps his body have had to iron out.

“It’s effectively shutting down access to revenue opportunities for months on end,” Laxon said.

“It’s going to impact any business.”

But with the move to the new framework comes signs of hope as club cricket will officially be able to get back underway.

Laxon said they're trying to make the most of red level crowd restrictions for the domestic competition too with a few hundred fans able to attend.

It might not sound much but when you've been starved of playing, allrounder Arlene Kelly said it's enough.

“I get to spend this coming Saturday at club cricket not having a Covid test,” she said.

“We’ve put in a lot of mahi over the last sort of six to eight weeks so what were really excited about is getting out there and letting it all go,” O’Donnell added.

It can't come quick enough.