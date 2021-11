British Navy officials are said to be furious after leaked footage emerged of a $200 million F35 fighter jet crashing into the Mediterranean Sea.

It's understood a rain cover was left on the jet and was sucked into the engine as it prepared to take off, causing it to stall on take-off from HMS Queen Elizabeth and into the ocean on November 17.

The pilot escaped, ejecting themselves from the plane at the last second before the plane plunged into the Mediterranean.