Upper Hutt police hunting drivers who mounted footpaths

Three drivers near Wellington are being hunted by police after what authorities are calling "incomprehensible" actions behind the wheel on Tuesday.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Police in Upper Hutt received numerous calls about a blue Nissan sedan, a grey Mazda Atenza, and a black Ford Mondeo sedan, who were seen tailgating each other around 3.20pm.

“The drivers were seen to mount footpaths, narrowly missing pedestrians, and later colliding with two vehicles near McDonald's on Fergusson Drive,” says Sergeant Malcolm Lindsay.

“The actions of these drivers are incomprehensible, and it’s hard to believe nobody was injured as a result."

Police are following lines of investigation, but are keen to hear from anyone who may have captured the incidents on dash cam or cellphone.

Police can be contacted by calling 105 and quoting file number 211130/3669.