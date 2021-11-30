Two Auckland retirement home staff test positive for Covid

Two staff members at an Auckland retirement village have tested positive for Covid-19.

(Source: 1News)

New Lynn's Metlifecare Crestwood retirement village confirmed to 1News on Wednesday that two of its staff members had tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

The pair live together and are self-isolating.

"Neither staff member has direct contact with residents within their role and all other staff who may have had contact with the two staff members have tested negative. There are no cases amongst residents," Metlifecare told 1News in a statement.

All staff are fully vaccinated, as are most residents.

The village was confident its strict protocols meant the risk of an outbreak was being "well-maintained".

"We want to thank the staff members for doing everything right, with regard to staying away from work and getting tested as soon as they became unwell and keeping us informed. We wish them a full and speedy recovery."