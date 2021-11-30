Teen with terminal cancer takes to skies in fighter jet

Christmas has come early for one Tauranga teenager with terminal cancer after he took to the skies - in a former military fighter jet.

Like a scene out of ‘80s classic Top Gun, Jacob Coker got to strap in as the pilot thundered low over the Bay of Plenty.

The 17-year-old was diagnosed with abdominal cancer at the age of 12, his mother, Amanda Coker, told Seven Sharp.

After eight rounds of chemotherapy, 25 days of radiation and surgery to remove the tumour, he was cancer-free.

“I went cancer-free for about two years and on Christmas, of all things, I got re-diagnosed and that’s when I became terminal. The doctor said, ‘There’s not much we can do for you,’” Jacob said.

Despite his diagnosis, Amanda said she believes his positivity “has a huge part to play in how he copes with everything”.

Jacob could be seen brimming with excitement ahead of the flight.

His rapid joy ride was organised by social enterprise Uplift in Kind, which matches those doing it tough with aviation companies looking to give back.

"If he can have an awesome experience, I feel pretty damn good about that,” Fighterjets.nz pilot Jayden Mossman said.

Jacob’s adventure has since attracted dozens of well-wishers on Givealittle.

"Everyone pitched in a little bit and I'm so grateful and I just can't thank people enough,” he said.

“It means the world.”

Amanda added: "You've made these dreams come true for Jacob and we wouldn't have been able to do it without you guys, so thank you.”