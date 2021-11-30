Police want info on fire that destroyed Wairarapa church

Police want anyone who knows anything about the unexplained burning of a historic church in the Wairarapa to come forward.

The aftermath of a fire at St Andrew’s Church in Whareama. (Source: Supplied)

St Andrew’s Church in Whareama, about 40km east of Masterton, was completely destroyed by the fire on Sunday, November 21 at about 11pm.

Police said they wanted to talk to a man who was seen watching the fire. He is described as Caucasian and is about 30 to 40 years old.

He was driving a Mitsubishi utility vehicle.

Police are also seeking information from people who were at the church on the day of the fire, who witnessed the fire or saw anyone in the area at the time.

People are asked to contact Masterton Police, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or ring 105 and quote file 211124/3882.