NZ-born man charged with woman's murder on Gold Coast

A New Zealand man has been charged with the murder of a woman on Australia’s Gold Coast.

According to Australian media, a woman in her mid-20s was found unresponsive in a Southport apartment on Saturday afternoon. She was placed into intensive care but died a short time later.

A 34-year-old Whanganui-born man has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and one of strangulation.

It's being reported he was the woman's former partner.

Queensland Police had issued an Amber Alert on Saturday, after he allegedly took off with their child that evening.

The child was later found safe and well seven hours later.

1News has confirmed a charge against the man has been upgraded to murder in the wake of the woman's death.

He is due to reappear in court on January 31 next year.

A spokesperson for the courts said he has been remanded in custody.

