Luxon National's new leader, Willis deputy

Christopher Luxon, former Air NZ boss, is the National Party's new leader.

Christopher Luxon of the National Party. (Source: Getty)

The first term MP has just clocked a year in Parliament, and represents the electorate of Botany.

Deputy National leader Nicola Willis. (Source: Supplied)

He took out former leader Simon Bridges who wanted another crack at the party's top job, but pulled out of the race earlier today.

Nicola Willis will be Luxon's deputy.

It was tipped that Bridges and Luxon, a former Air NZ boss, were the two top contenders, until Bridges pulled out.

“We are the new National Party that New Zealand needs," Luxon said.

"It is a tremendous privilege to lead our great party, and I thank my colleagues for the confidence they have placed in me," Luxon said.

“I’m delighted the Caucus has elected Nicola Willis as Deputy Leader. She will do an incredible job and we will be a formidable team."

Bridges was singing Luxon's praises on Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m excited about Christopher Luxon. I had a really good chat with him. I see his heart has values. I think he’s going to be a great leader of the National Party and, ultimately, a strong Prime Minister.”

He wouldn’t say when or how exactly he made the decision to pull out, who he was backing as deputy, or what his role would be under Luxon’s leadership.

"This morning I met with Chris Luxon and had a great discussion," Bridges tweeted earlier.

"I am withdrawing from the leadership contest and will be backing Chris. He will make a brilliant National leader and Prime Minister."

A media conference will be held this afternoon to confirm who has the top job, and who their deputy will be.

Luxon won the seat of Botany off Jami-Lee Ross at last year's election and is publicly close with former PM Sir John Key, who referred to Luxon as a "world-class candidate" in 2019.

He grew up in Christchurch and Auckland, and previously said he was against euthanasia and abortion, however added the view of his constituents on those issues was really important.

He was CEO of Air NZ when it returned record profits and also when the controversial Saudi deal was signed.

Luxon said in February that he had "no recollection" and was surprised to find out a business unit at the airline had helped the Saudi Arabian military by repairing engines on Saudi navy vessels.