Controversial Aussie MP Peter Dutton called boofhead by rival

Source: 1News

Australia's federal parliament descended into name-calling on Tuesday during a heated question time.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese didn't take kindly to being interrupted by Defence Minister Peter Dutton, the man who controversially called deportees to New Zealand trash.

“Well hang on,” Albanese yelled at Dutton as he stood to speak.

“I’m still here. You sit down.

“Sit down, boofhead.

“I’ve got the call, sit down.”

After much laughter, Dutton replied in kind.

“Mr. Speaker, if there was a standing order on glass jaws (Albanese) would be in order,” Dutton said.

“Clearly, there is not, and he should be sat down.”

