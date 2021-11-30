Christchurch man turns tractor into videogame controller

A Christchurch gamer has turned his tractor into a videogame controller so he can play his favourite farming game.

Dylan Beck, whose gaming name is Rudeism, enjoys playing Farming Simulator 22.

It might seem unlikely, but it's thought to be a world-first.

It's more than just fun though - a lot of farmers use it to test out concepts before implementing them on their farms.

Beck says the idea came about he has been building videogame controllers for the past five years.

He says “it all started off when I took a bunch of bananas out of the pantry and shoved a bunch of wires in them and started playing games with it,” he says.

“People seemed to like it.”

He says his ambition has grown over time and become more complex, leading to the tractor.

For the full story, watch the video above.