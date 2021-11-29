SkyCity's annual New Year's Eve fireworks show cancelled

SkyCity’s annual New Year’s Eve fireworks event has been cancelled amid concerns around Auckland’s ongoing Delta outbreak.

Fireworks from Sky Tower. (Source: istock.com)

SkyCity Auckland, Auckland Unlimited, the Auckland Council and police made the joint decision to cancel the event after months of planning.

“All parties have agreed that under the Government’s new Covid-19 Protection Framework, SkyCity’s traditional New Year’s Eve Fireworks event cannot proceed,” SkyCity Auckland said in a statement on Monday.

The event is unable to go ahead while the city is in the Red setting of the traffic light system.

While the event is able to go ahead should Auckland move to the Orange or Green settings, the fireworks “would require a CVC checking system to proceed”.

“However, due to the location of the event, and the thousands of spectators it attracts each year, this is not viable.

“We appreciate this will come as a disappointment to some, but the priority is keeping everybody safe.”

The Sky Tower will take part in a New Year’s Eve light show alongside the Auckland Harbour Bridge, which will be live streamed.

Further details can be found on the SkyCity Auckland website.