Pokeno legend making moves for Movember

Climbing a mountain every morning this month for Movember has been one Pokeno builder’s way to raise awareness and money for a kaupapa very close to his heart.

Kieran “Sharky” Whyte and his fiance Georgia Bruce have been climbing up their local maunga, Mt. William, located in north Waikato.

They’re taking part in Movember’s Move for Movember challenge, moving 60kms for the 60 men lost to suicide each hour, every hour across the world. They lost their friend Dwayne to suicide seven months ago.

Not only have they raised a truck load of money, but they’ve brought together a community of people for a good cause.

And, currently sitting in the top two for Movember fundraisers at over $28,000, they’ve achieved more than they ever imagined.

“We probably did the first few days just us two by ourselves and then I think there has only been one or two days that we haven't had someone join us,” says Georgia.

Where to get help. (Source: 1News)

Friends, family, and other locals, getting up early, getting outside, and talking.

“I think we are actually helping people now,” says Georgia.

“People who have come, that’s just what they needed for that day.”

Over the month more than 200 people have slogged it out with them.

This past weekend it was Sharky’s final push, 12 hours of climbing, six return trips, costumes, all in one day.

“It’s something easy. Just walk up this hill, have a yarn and it can do so much,” says Sharky.

Watch the full Seven Sharp video above and see what antics Sharky's been up to this Movember.