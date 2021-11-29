McDonald's, Z Service Station locations of interest in Nelson

A number of locations of interest in Nelson have been released by the Ministry of Health, following the case that was announced there on Monday.

(Source: 1News)

The locations date back to November 19, and include service stations in Nelson and Richmond, and a Nelson McDonald's.

Lone Star Nelson was visited on the 19th, from 8:15 to 8:45pm, as well as Richmond Liquid Laundromat, from 4:45pm-6:30pm.

Z Rutherford Service Station was visited on Saturday November 20 between 5:00am- 5:30am.

Richmond Mall, McDonald’s Nelson, and Four Square Māpua are also locations of interest.

The full list can be found here.

Anyone who was at a location of interest during the same time is asked to monitor themselves for Covid symptoms.

The case announced in Nelson on Monday, and their close contacts are currently in isolation.

The Ministry of Health said testing of those contacts were underway.

“Investigations into the possible source of infection are ongoing,” the ministry said in a written statement.