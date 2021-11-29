Hundreds remember slain policeman Matiu Ratana in London

A public memorial service for a Metropolitan Police sergeant killed in service was held on Tuesday (NZT) in central London.

Matiu Ratana. (Source: 1News)

Hundreds of police officers and politicians paid tribute to Matiu Ratana, who was shot dead at a custody centre in Croydon, south London, on 25 September 2020.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick accompanied Sgt Ratana's partner, Su Bushby, to the service held at the Guards' Chapel in Westminster.

The UK Minister of State for Crime and Policing Kit Malthouse and New Zealand High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Bede Corry were also present at the service.

An hour-long service for the 54-year-old New Zealand-born officer included hymns, readings and tributes, including a Maori hymn.

A 23-year-old man Louis de Zoysa has been charged with Ratana's murder.

