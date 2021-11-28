Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Hawke's Bay locations of interest

Source: 1News

A Pak'nSave in Napier and Unichem in Hastings are among the newest locations of interest released by the Ministry of Health.

It comes as the region recorded a positive case of Covid-19 on Sunday.

Napier Pak'nSave was visited by a positive case on Thursday November 25 between 8.30pm and 10pm and Unichem Hastings between 4.15pm and 5.15pm on Saturday November 27.

The full list of locations of interest can be found here.

Anyone who visited the locations is asked to monitor their symptoms.

Flex Fitness gym in Hastings has also been named as a location of interest.

Health advice is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days from the date of exposure and to get a test immediately if any develop.

There were 148 cases of Covid-19 recorded in the community on Sunday, one of which was in the Hawke's Bay region.

It comes after a person tested positive for Covid on November 20, after they arrived in Hawke’s Bay from Auckland.

