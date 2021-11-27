Nine African countries to be added to 'very high risk countries' list

Nine southern African countries will be added to the 'very high risk countries' list following public health advice around the newly discovered Covid-19 variant Omicron.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins made the announcement in a media release on Saturday evening.

“The Government is taking a precautionary approach in treating South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique as very high risk countries to reduce the chance of Omicron entering New Zealand," he said.

“This means that from 11.59pm Sunday 28 November only New Zealand citizens from these countries will be able to come here.”

It comes after a public health risk assessment was carried out to assess the new variant's potential risk to the country, which included discussions with counterparts in Australia.

“It was important that the Ministry of Health rapidly and thoroughly assess all the latest information from overseas, as it always does when there is a new Covid-19 variant or research,” Hipkins said.

The decision was made after the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield advised the Government based on the public health risk assessment.

“They will be required to stay in managed isolation for a full 14-day period and undergo testing. The extended MIQ requirement will also apply to those already in transit from these countries.”

Hipkins said the Government's understanding of the new variant is "still very much in its infancy".

“New Zealand remains in a very good position to prevent this variant entering the country and deal with it if it does appear at our border. Our MIQ facilities and frequent testing of arrivals continue to serve us well.

“Given the evolving situation, a cautious approach is warranted. Adding these countries to the very high risk country register is an appropriate and proportionate measure as more evidence is gathered globally on the Omicron variant."