Cancer campaigner who advocated for breast cancer drugs dies

A Palmerston North woman who campaigned for improved drugs to combat breast cancer has died from the disease, three years after her diagnosis.
Wiki Mulholland and her husband Malcolm have advocated for improved access to breast cancer drugs - and drugs for other diseases - ever since she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2018.
Pharmac deciding to fund the life-extending breast cancer drug Ibrance was seen as a victory for Wiki in early 2020.
“The announcement for me means hope. Hope that I can be around for my kids,” she told 1News at the time.
In a Facebook post, Malcolm announced Wiki had passed away in the early hours of Friday morning.
"It is a great sadness that I share this with you all," he said.
Her service and burial will be on Monday.