Cancer campaigner who advocated for breast cancer drugs dies

A Palmerston North woman who campaigned for improved drugs to combat breast cancer has died from the disease, three years after her diagnosis.

Wiki Mulholland speaking to 1News in 2020. (Source: 1News)

Wiki Mulholland and her husband Malcolm have advocated for improved access to breast cancer drugs - and drugs for other diseases - ever since she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer in 2018.

Pharmac deciding to fund the life-extending breast cancer drug Ibrance was seen as a victory for Wiki in early 2020.

“The announcement for me means hope. Hope that I can be around for my kids,” she told 1News at the time.

In a Facebook post, Malcolm announced Wiki had passed away in the early hours of Friday morning.

"It is a great sadness that I share this with you all," he said.

Her service and burial will be on Monday.