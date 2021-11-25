North Korean man handed death sentence for sharing Squid Game

A student from North Korea has reportedly been sentenced to death after sharing popular Netflix show Squid Game with others in the reclusive nation.

A replica animated doll from the Netflix series Squid Game installed at Sydney Harbour for Halloween. (Source: Getty)

The man allegedly smuggled a digital copy of the series from China and shared it with friends.

According to a report by Radio Free Asia (RFA) he has now been sentenced to death by firing squad.

RFA also reported that six other students who watched the show have been sentenced to five years of “hard labour.”

Staff at the students’ school are also allegedly facing charges.

Squid Game is a South Korean Netflix show which rose to popularity in September gaining fans from all over the world.

It depicts debt ridden people competing for cash in deadly games against each other.

It's thought poor living conditions in North Korea mean the show will be seen as subversive to the current regime.