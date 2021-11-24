Māori Covid vax rates reach 80 per cent first dose

Māori Covid vaccination rates have now reached 80 per cent first dose.

Peeni Henare. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

Associate Minister of Health Māori Peeni Henare on Thursday morning confirmed the number.

He said that since the beginning of November the increase for first doses has been 7.9 per cent and second doses 12.4 per cent.

Henare credited the hard mahi of those on the ground, Māori community leaders and health providers, for the “huge increase” throughout the month.

“These milestones reflect the hard work Māori health providers and our Māori community leaders have put in to reach Māori across the motu to support the vaccination drive, by door-knocking, going to workplaces and places of worship to vaccinate.

Whānau-led vaccination campaigns around the country, such as the Ngāti Whātua Got Ya Dot movement targeting rangatahi held earlier this month, will have helped drive up the numbers.

“This includes 212, 324 rangatahi (12-34 year olds) who have come forward to receive their vaccinations, which has helped lead us to this important milestone.

Kaumatua have led the way with 91.6 per cent of Māori over 65 fully vaccinated.

“However, we still have work to do to reach those who are yet to receive their first dose and we continue to encourage those who have had a first dose to ensure they return for their second dose so they are fully vaccinated.”

Henare said there are currently over 42,000 Māori who are eligible to get their second dose after waiting more than the minimum 21 days between doses.

Yesterday the Waitangi Tribunal granted a special inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic with multiple expert witnesses ready to give evidence including Associate Professor Dr Siouxsie Wiles and Dr Rawiri Jansen.

The inquiry will take place over a week from December 6 and will investigate whether the Government’s vaccination strategy and Covid-19 Protection Framework is consistent with Te Tiriti o Waitangi.







