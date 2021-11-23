Person in their 50s with Covid-19 dies in Auckland hospital

Source: 1News

A person in their 50s with Covid-19 has died in Auckland City Hospital, the Ministry of Health has announced.

Auckland City Hospital

They were admitted to the hospital on November 17.

"Our thoughts are with the patient’s whānau and friends at this deeply sad time," the ministry said.

The country's Covid-19 death toll is now 41.

The death comes as 215 new community cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday.

There are now 88 people in hospital in New Zealand with Covid-19, including six in intensive care or a high dependency unit.

