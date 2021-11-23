Parents can carry children's vaccine pass on phone - Ardern

Anna Whyte
By Anna Whyte, Senior Digital Political Producer
Source: 1News

Parents should be able to carry their child's vaccine passport "like the way you're able to carry your own", Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Kiwis have been rushing to get signed up to the system.

Since announcing the incoming traffic light system, questions have been raised around logistical issues for children aged 12 and over who would need a vaccine pass to enter some premises.

"A parent can support their children who are 12-plus with their identity documents, because most 12-year-olds don’t necessarily carry a wallet or have a smartphone," Ardern said last week.

On Tuesday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said parents could store "more than one certificate on their phone, so they can get their certificate from their kids and make sure they're keeping them all in one place".

"They're able to do that now and paper copies can be printed out for them too."

Ardern said it was her understanding parents could "just dock it into your Apple passbook if you're carrying it digitally or print it out if you're not".

"The idea there is just like they way you're able to carry your own, you're able to carry your child's."

Children under 12 don't need to show proof of vaccination.

