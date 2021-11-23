Over 300 cannabis plants found at two Auckland properties

Two men have been arrested and charged after more than 300 cannabis plants were found at properties in Pukekohe and Waiuku.

Cannabis found during the Waiuku Rd search. (Source: NZ Police)

More than 200 cannabis plants were found after a search at a property on Lisle Farm Rd, Pukekohe, on Tuesday.

Last week, 135 "well established" cannabis plants and a large amount of cash was found at a Waiuku Rd address.

"The entire house was modified to have plants growing in every room," Inspector Tony Wakelin said.

"Electricity had been illegally diverted and the extent of the DIY electrical work inside was a fire risk waiting to happen."

The DIY electrical work in the Waiuku Rd house. (Source: NZ Police)

A 61-year-old man was charged with cultivating cannabis and is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today over the Pukekohe find.

Over the Waiuku Rd discovery, a 40-year-old man is expected to appear in the same court on Friday, charged with cultivating cannabis, possession of cannabis for supply, supplying cannabis and possession of equipment for cultivating cannabis.

Wakelin said tell-tale signs of cannabis cultivation include large industrial fans, large lights and electrical equipment being installed, along with a distinctive smell coming from the external fan ducts.

Anyone who suspects that an operation of this nature is taking place in their neighbourhood should call police on 105 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers on 0800 500 111.