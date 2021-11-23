New Zealand's best value hot chips revealed

Source: 1News

Consumer NZ has sent 22 lucky New Zealanders out on a noble task - determining the best value scoop of hot chips in the country.

After exhaustive investigations in Dunedin, Tasman, Wellington, Wairarapa, Hawke’s Bay, Hamilton, Waihi, Auckland and Northland, Moerewa Takeaways in Northland was found to offer the best value.

It's $3 a scoop that weighs over half a kilogram.

“We don’t actually weigh our chips, just scoop them," owner Tiki Pedro said.

"When people buy bigger orders, we give them extra chips. And sometimes the school will order $50 of chips, so we probably add another five scoops."

Nationwide, the average price of a scoop was $3.59, and the cost varied from $2.50 to $4.60.

The average weight was 365g.

The survey found Northland the cheapest region to buy a scoop of chips – the average cost per 100g was 73 cents. The second cheapest region was Hamilton (80 cents per 100g).

Auckland and Tasman were the most expensive, averaging $1.19 per 100g.

“It can be hard to know exactly how many chips you're going to wind up with when you order a scoop. We’ve found that small towns tended to be more generous with their chips. Not all scoops were created equal with price differences and quantities varying greatly from chip shop to chip shop,” Consumer NZ head of content Caitlin Cherry said.

