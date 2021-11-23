Crowd gathers outside Mt Eden Prison in support of Tamakis

Wilson Longhurst
By Wilson Longhurst, Breakfast Reporter
Source: 1News

Followers of Brian and Hannah Tamaki have gathered outside Mt Eden Prison Tuesday afternoon after the pair’s arrest.

Tamaki supporters outside Mt Eden Prison

Tamaki supporters outside Mt Eden Prison (Source: 1News)

Around 200 people are listening to a series of speeches protesting the arrests and other pandemic-related actions by the Government.

Concrete mixers and other vehicles working on the nearby City Rail Link site, as well as cars entering the prison, have split the crowd onto the footpaths.

Brian Tamaki has been charged with failing to comply with a Covid-19 order and breaching bail conditions, relating to Saturday's anti-mandate rally at Auckland Domain. He'd been arrested after earlier rallies.

Hannah Tamaki has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a Covid-19 order.

Brian Tamaki is due to appear before Auckland District Court by video link later today.

Hannah Tamaki will be released on police bail and will appear in court at a later date.

A group gathered in support of the pair when they attended a summons at an Auckland police station earlier today.

Brian Tamaki spoke to the crowd before entering the station with Hannah, where he took aim the police, Jacinda Ardern and her Government.

