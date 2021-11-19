Vaccinated Covid-free woman with mum in palliative care stuck in MIQ

Queensland-based Kiwi Cathryn Millington's mother is in palliative care and has limited time, and her dad's also unwell.

Cathryn Millington (Source: 1News)

They need her help.

Brisbane doesn't have Covid, Millington's fully vaccinated and has tested negative for Covid numerous times, but is stuck in MIQ, just across town from her parents.

She says every day in MIQ is a day lost without her mum - she's in MIQ because her exemption was rejected.

"They were quite heartless in their response, I didn't meet their criteria because I couldn't give them a time frame."

On Friday, the Government announced 100 extra MIQ spaces for people on compassionate grounds, but they'll still have to do the time in MIQ.

Thursday's ballot for Kiwis living overseas saw nearly 25,000 people trying to get one of 4230 rooms.

National's Judith Collins says the system is cruel, and MIQ should be scrapped for everyone except the unvaccinated or those with Covid.

Jacinda Ardern on Thursday said the stage for changes at the border would be self isolation in the first quarter of next year.

Millington has her own message for the Prime Minister.

"I hope that none of you have to go through what I'm going through. If she could only experience it, it's just not right."