Auckland hairdressers, beauty therapists may open next week

Sharpen the scissors Aucklanders, hairdressers and beauty therapists may be open next week.

A person getting their hair cut. (Source: istock.com)

1News understands the Government is considering allowing them to open before the country moves to the Red level of the traffic light system.

While nothing is confirmed, the move would be seen as somewhat of a test run for the vaccine certificates.

To get your hair trimmed or brows plucked, you’d have to show the certificates. This could allow any teething problems with the certificates to be ironed out before they fully come into force a week later.

Cabinet is likely to discuss the potential move on Monday.

One of the frustrations of many Aucklanders has been the fact shops can open, or people can get botox, but not visit a hairdresser. It has left many hairdressers worried about their ability to financially survive the long lockdown.

It comes as the Finance Minister met with business leaders for the first time since Auckland’s lockdown began, face to face, on Thursday.

While Grant Robertson has had weekly meetings with many throughout the past three months, he hadn’t met with them in person until Thursday.

He says he’s heard the frustrations of business owners and will continue to work with them.