Political parties react to Auckland border opening

The Government's announcement that New Zealand will move into the traffic light system before Christmas, while Auckland's border will lift on December 15 has seen criticism from across the House.

It is likely the country will move "very soon" after the November 29 Cabinet meeting into the traffic light system. Aucklanders can also leave the city if vaccinated or with a negative Covid test within 72 hours of travel from December 15 to January 17.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said they were not happy.

"We think it's a mistake.

"The borders and moving to the traffic light system regardless of vaccination rates is an absolute mistake."

National leader Judith Collins said there was a "situation where New Zealanders have no certainty for Christmas, other than chaos".

ACT's David Seymour said the Government was keeping us in suspense.

"Announcing announcements about announcements because it suits their PR. It doesn't suit the welfare and wellbeing of Aucklanders."

Te Pāti Māori's Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said she thought the Prime Minister was "intentional in making sure that Māori are left behind".

Earlier, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she knew that "people are tired from our Covid fight, particularly the people and businesses of Auckland, and Waikato".

Jacinda Ardern says health authorities are struggling to reach some young Māori due to “intense” disinformation.

"We now have the unique advantage though of moving to the next phase of managing Covid-19 with a highly vaccinated population, and with a plan."

That plan sees Cabinet meeting on November 29, where Ardern said it would confirm the decision, and set out a date that New Zealand would move to the traffic light system.