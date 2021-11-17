New Christchurch Covid case recently travelled to Auckland

Source: 1News

A Covid-19 case has been detected in the community in Christchurch.

A Covid-19 test (file picture).

A Covid-19 test (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

The Ministry of Health made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

It said the person had a "clear link" to Auckland, which is at the centre of the Delta outbreak.

They had travelled to Auckland for an event, flying home on flight NZ1295 on Saturday, November 13.

They got symptoms the next day and went for a test on Monday.

As they live in a household with six people, those in the household are isolating and will be tested.

Passengers on the flight are being asked to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next 10 days and get a test straight away.

People are being encouraged to check the locations of interest webpage, in case any locations are identified.

The Christchurch case will be added to Thursday's case numbers, the ministry said.

