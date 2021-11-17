Explainer: How the rare blood micromoon works

Source: 1News

A rare blood micromoon will be visible for more than three hours on Friday night - the longest near-total eclipse visible from New Zealand in more than 800 years.

The micromoon will be visible from parts of Asia, the Americas and the Pacific including Australia and New Zealand.

Clear skies are expected for the north and west coast of the North Island, and the north and east coast of the South Island. Rain and showers are expected for the deep south, however.

READ MORE: Moon to turn red over NZ in near-total lunar eclipse

The blood moon will be visible from 8pm on Friday, with the red hue peaking at 10pm.

Breakfast reporter Isaac Gunson explains how the lunar phenomenon works.

New ZealandSpace

Popular Stories

1

New Zealand to move into the traffic light system before Christmas

2

Covid case at Palmerston North cricket training

3

'Simply not viable' to keep Auckland boundary up - Wood

4

Full video: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with media from Gisborne

5

Millionaire dog selling Miami villa once owned by Madonna

Latest Stories

Explainer: How the rare blood micromoon works

Live stream: Report finds devastating Lake Ōhau fire caused by electrical fault

Man sentenced for R. Kelly witness intimidation attempt

ICC sets up review of Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

Full video: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with media from Gisborne