Explainer: How the rare blood micromoon works

A rare blood micromoon will be visible for more than three hours on Friday night - the longest near-total eclipse visible from New Zealand in more than 800 years.

The micromoon will be visible from parts of Asia, the Americas and the Pacific including Australia and New Zealand.

Clear skies are expected for the north and west coast of the North Island, and the north and east coast of the South Island. Rain and showers are expected for the deep south, however.

The blood moon will be visible from 8pm on Friday, with the red hue peaking at 10pm.

Breakfast reporter Isaac Gunson explains how the lunar phenomenon works.