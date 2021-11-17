Auckland's border reopening: What you need to know

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today that Auckand's border will reopen on December 15.

Here's what you need to know:

• The Auckland boundary will formally lift at 11.59pm Tuesday December 14.

• People travelling out of Auckland from 15 December need to be fully vaccinated or have a negative test within 72 hours of departure. This requirement will be in place for the core summer period of December 15 2021 to January 17 2022.

• Police will have operational discretion on the enforcement for these rules and perform spot checks.

CEO Greg Foran says the change is about reducing the spread of the virus.

• On the northern boundary, police will work with iwi to ensure people can move, but also that the people of Northland have confidence in the checks that are in place.

• It is intended that people breaking the rules will face an infringement fine of $1000. Police said anyone travelling should expect to be stopped at any time.

• Checks for travellers out of Auckland Airport will be done at check-in. Air New Zealand have made a vaccine certificate or test a requirement before New Zealanders can fly, and these requirements begin on December 15 also.

• Inter-island ferries will be enabled to require proof of vaccination or a negative pre-departure test in order to travel between Wellington and Picton