Person with Covid-19 dies in Auckland

Another person with Covid-19 has died in New Zealand.

Auckland City Hospital

The person, aged in their 70s, died after testing positive for the virus at Auckland City Hospital.

"The patient, who was in their late-70s, was admitted to hospital on 11 November and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19," the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our thoughts are with the patient’s whānau and friends at this deeply sad time.

"We would also like to acknowledge the team at Auckland City Hospital and all health care workers for their continued hard work and dedication."

The new death brings the Covid-19 death toll in New Zealand to 35.

The update on Tuesday comes as a record 222 new community cases were reported.