Elderly Coromandel women scammed out of ten of thousands

Elderly people are being targetted in a telephone scam in which some people have lost tens of thousands of dollars.

Elderly woman using a smart phone. (Source: istock.com)

In a statement today, police said the scams are specifically targetting elderly people in Eastern Waikato.

Offenders have called the victims and convinced them they were a member of a bank fraud team needing assistance to catch a bank staff member suspected of wrongdoing, police explained.

The offenders convinced the victims to transfer money into Australian-based bank accounts.

One of the victims was asked to download a "remote access application" onto their computers, allowing the scammers complete and uninterrupted access to all of their banking and personal details.

Two elderly women, one in Thames and another in Waihi, both lost $46,000, while an elderly couple in Whitianga lost $25,000.

"These scammers, who we believe are linked, appear to be targeting the elderly and more vulnerable members of our communities and are preying on their good morals, making them believe they are assisting trustworthy organisations with their investigations," Detective Sergeant Mark Leathem said.

"One victim told me she felt like she was under a spell and just doing what she thought was right. She was brought up trusting people and just wanted to help with their investigation."

Police are urging Kiwis to have conversations with vulnerable or elderly family members to help ensure they are aware of the tactics often used by scammers.

"The police message about this type of offending is simple – do not engage with anyone on the phone. Police and banking organisations will never ask for this type of assistance over the phone," Leathem said.

"If you think you are being scammed just hang up immediately – you’re not going to offend anyone – and report the matter to your bank and police.

“If you are in doubt as to the legitimacy of a callers identity, ask if you can call them back, or just hang up and never open any links that are emailed to you by the scammer. One click is all it takes for these offenders to have access to your information."

Leathem advised anyone who may have opened a link that has installed remote access to their computer to make sure the device is shut down or disconnected from the internet, then to seek assistance to ensure it is safely removed.

"This week is Fraud Awareness Week and offending of this nature clearly highlights the lengths scammers will go to and the tactics they use," he said.

Police inquiries into the recent incidents is ongoing.