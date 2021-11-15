Stories from dawn raids encouraged through Govt fund

People wanting to tell stories about the dawns raids can now apply for funding from the Government to do so.

Mural on Auckland’s K Road pays tribute to the Black Panther Party and the Polynesian Panthers. (Source: 1News)

Immigration officials targeted the homes of people from the Pacific Islands living in New Zealand in the early hours of the morning, beginning in the 1970s in a crackdown on alleged "overstaying".

The policy followed a boom in jobs after World War II, where many people from the Pacific Islands were encouraged to come to New Zealand to fill roles in growing industries.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio says the fund will allow the healing process for Pacific people to continue.

“The gesture is part of the reconciliation process, which will also help us capture a comprehensive historical account of the dawn raids.”

Successful applicants will receive a grant so “artists, historians, and community groups [can] tell their own stories and experiences of the dawn raids” says Sio.

He says the fund is to increase understanding and appreciation of Pacific history and ensures Pacific cultures and languages thrive in New Zealand.

It comes after the Government formally apologised for the dawn raids earlier this year.

During the apology, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced $2.1 million towards academic scholarships for Pacific communities impacted by the raids.

She also announced $1 million to support Short Term Scholarship Training Courses for delegates from Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Fiji.

From Monday, Sio says he will be accepting applications for the fund and applicants may submit a history initiative proposal for up to $5000.