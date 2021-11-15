Booster shots to be rolled out from November 29

Covid-19 vaccine booster shots will be rolled out from November 29, for people over 18-years-old who have been fully vaccinated with two doses for at least six months.

Covid-19 vaccine - file. (Source: istock.com)

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said Medsafe had approved the Pfizer vaccine boosters for those over 18 in New Zealand.

The rollout will begin later this month, the same day the Government is set to review Auckland's traffic light vaccine progress on November 29.

"While most other countries are rationing boosters to certain groups, we have made the decision to make boosters available to everyone. That ensures simplicity and equity," Hipkins said.

The boosters would be for anyone who had their second dose at least six months ago.

"Our healthcare and border workers are a priority group for booster vaccine doses because they’re on the front line against Covid-19 and because large numbers of them completed their vaccine course six months or longer ago," Hipkins said.

"We will also be making sure older people including people in residential care have good access to booster doses when they become eligible."

Hipkins said people did not need to rush to get their booster, as "science shows fully vaccinated people remain really well protected from infection, and from being seriously ill if they do get Covid".

"And, people will be able to access boosters in New Zealand, whether they received their earlier doses here or overseas.

"I’m also confirming that the Pfizer vaccine will be used for boosters, regardless of which vaccine was used for earlier doses," he said.

There are 144,000 New Zealanders who have had their second vaccine dose, with that set to rise to 455,847 by the end of the year.

Hipkins said that combining the traffic light system with the booster rollout reduces the risk of "severe disease caused by Covid-19, reduce the burden on hospitals and other healthcare providers, and protect those at high occupational risk of exposure".

Earlier this month the Government bought 4.7 million additional Pfizer vaccines doses, scheduled for delivery throughout next year. It was intended the doses could be used for people who haven't been vaccinated this year, for booster shots when approved and if the vaccine eligibility is extended to five to 11-year-olds.

As of November 3, there were 2.8 million doses in the country and another 1.5 million are expected before the end of the year.