Woman in her 90s dies with Covid-19

A woman in her 90s with Covid-19 has died in Auckland’s North Shore Hospital.

The woman had “a number of underlying health conditions” alongside Covid-19, the Ministry of Health said in a written statement.

“Our thoughts are with her whānau at this deeply sad time,” the Health Ministry said.

The woman was admitted to the hospital from Edmonton Meadows Care Home on November 6.

An outbreak at the Henderson care home saw 25 staff and residents infected with coronavirus.

The woman was a confirmed case prior to her admission to hospital.

“Her underlying health conditions and the state of her health meant it was not clinically appropriate for her to receive ventilator or ICU care,” the Health Ministry said.

The woman’s family was receiving regular updates and the opportunity to speak to her by phone. The family has been offered cultural support by the Auckland DHB.

It brings the total number of deaths associated with Covid-19 in New Zealand to 34.