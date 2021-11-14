AUT appoints Pasifika scholar as next vice-chancellor

Award-winning Pacific scholar Dr Damon Salesa has been appointed as AUT's next vice-chancellor.

Dr Damon Salesa. (Source: undefined)

It came after a global search following the announcement the current vice-chancellor, Derek McCormack, is retiring after 18 years in the role.

"For 20 years AUT has been the most remarkable story in Aotearoa New Zealand tertiary education, showing how the pursuit of excellence can be set on a foundation of service, inclusion and close relationships with our communities, businesses and stakeholders," Salesa said.

"AUT is New Zealand’s tech university, a pace-setter in the social, educational and economic transformation in Aotearoa New Zealand. I am excited by the opportunity to lead AUT on the next leg of its journey of excellence, te Tiriti partnership, equity and service to our city, nation, region and the world."

Salesa, currently pro vice-chancellor Pacific at the University of Auckland, also worked at the University of Michigan for 10 years.

He got his Masters (first class Honours) at the University of Auckland and completed his PHD at Oxford University. He is also a former Rhodes Scholar.

Salesa was born in Glen Innes and is the son of a factory worker from Samoa and a nurse from Northland.

AUT chancellor Rob Campbell said the university is looking forward to welcoming Salesa next year.

"We are impressed by Damon’s vision of the critical contribution AUT can make to Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific through quality research and teaching, and the role of Te Tiriti o Waitangi throughout the work of the university."