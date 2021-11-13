White Ferns begin preparations for Women's World Cup

The White Ferns have briefly assembled in Christchurch this week as they begin preparations for the Women's World Cup on home soil early next year.

The team will have five training camps in the build up to their series against India, who are hoped to tour in February, before the World Cup begins in March.

Coach Bob Carter wants to see his side find some consistency that has been lacking in recent series.

"Sometimes we have shown glimpses of really playing well and then haven't carried it through and we've taken a couple of games to the last overs and lost. So it's consistency and how we go about it. We've got a game plan but sometimes we're not quite nailing it," Carter said.

It also comes down to having their full squad fit, physically and mentally.

Amelia Kerr is back, after taking some time out from the game due to improve her mental health.

"I think that break was so important for me. It's what I needed at the time and I'm glad I chose to do that and invested in my mental health," Kerr said.

"It's got me to where I am and able to play this summer."

Carter believes the team can "100 per cent" win the World Cup if they have the right mindset.

They only need to look at the Black Caps to see what can be achieved, when you believe.