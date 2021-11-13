Disruption as anti-lockdown protesters hit Auckland roads

There are traffic delays on some Auckland motorways on Saturday as anti-lockdown protesters hit the roads.

Delays are expected along Auckland's Southern Motorway. (Source: 1News)

The Freedom and Rights Coalition movement, linked to Brian Tamaki’s Destiny Church, earlier threatened to cause travel chaos in a show of force from 11am.

It follows a protest in Wellington on Tuesday which saw Parliament shut down for a period of time.

In Auckland, traffic is heaviest in both directions of the Southern Motorway, and Waka Kotahi the New Zealand Transport Agency has advised motorists to avoid travelling on SH1, SH20 and SH16 between Great North Road and the Central Motorway Junction (CMJ).

Meanwhile, motorists in Wellington are experiencing delays around the Basin Reserve and through the Mt Victoria tunnel with NZ Herald reporting there's a "small group" of protesters at the Basin Reserve.

"We’ve observed about a dozen groups of 10 vehicles travelling across the Auckland motorway network at a reduced speed in convoy. Speeds are generally around 50km/h.

"Small numbers of vehicles have been observed in Wellington," an NZTA spokesperson told 1News in a statement. As at midday traffic was flowing normally in the city for a Saturday. There have been no reports at this point of any major issues in other centres."