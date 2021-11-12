Those isolating with Covid urged to reach out if deteriorating

The Director of Public Health has urged those who are isolating at home with Covid-19 to reach out if their condition worsens.

It comes as three people have died in the community while in self-isolation.

South Auckland GPs yesterday spoke out about their increased workload as they are dealing with growing numbers of Covid-19 patients self-isolating at home because the service that assesses the new cases is "overwhelmed".

It follows the death of a man in his 60s with Covid-19 self-isolating at home in West Auckland on Wednesday. He was the third person in Auckland within the past week to die while isolating with the virus.

An Friday’s 1pm briefing, Director of Public Health, Dr Caroline McElnay urged those who are isolating at home with Covid-19 to reach out if their condition worsens.

“We are very aware of the grief and hurt being experienced by whānau who have recently lost loved ones to Covid-19.

“If you or your loved ones are being cared for in the community and you feel your – or their – condition is deteriorating, please don’t leave it to chance that you’ll improve. Please reach out as soon as possible, or ask someone to do so on your behalf. This is the advice given to everyone who is being cared for in the community.

“Hospital care is free and ambulance services are free for those with Covid-19. Our hospitals are ready to help and have robust infection, prevention and control measures in place to keep people safe.

“People have died this week and that is tragic for their friends and family. This is a very real reminder that the more people who get Covid-19, the more deaths we are likely to see. It is also a sad reminder that Covid-19 is potentially fatal, and this is particularly true if you’re unvaccinated,” McElnay said.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson denied the system was overwhelmed saying the Government is doing work to improve it.

“We've got some examples where things have not gone the way we want them to go," he said.

There were 201 new Covid community cases announced on Friday, with 81 people in hospital, including 11 in ICU.

It comes as 51 of people in hospital had not been vaccinated.