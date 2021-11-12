Covid vaccine mandate extended for Fire and Emergency NZ staff

Fire and Emergency New Zealand have been granted a two-week extension to the Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Affected Fire and Emergency staff were earlier given until November 15 to receive their first jab.

The deadline has since been extended to November 29 for their first dose and January 14 for their second, the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union said in a statement.

It comes after the union called for an extension to be granted to “ensure the level and standards of response could be maintained”.

“We warned that FENZ would not be able to maintain response from the original deadline of 15 November due to a failure of planning and with high levels of undeclared vaccination status in career and volunteer firefighters."

The NZPFU called the extension "a short reprieve", adding that Fire and Emergency must now work alongside the union's representatives and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES) to plan for any "reduced career and volunteer firefighters responding, and any impact in community risk and reduction".

The NZPFU will be in discussions with Fire and Emergency on the extension’s impact on its process and timelines to “undertake the necessary consultation with unvaccinated members on any other work or alternative arrangements”.