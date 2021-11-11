Taranaki Covid-19 cases reluctant to get tested - DHB

The Taranaki town of Stratford is on high alert today after six people tested positive for Covid-19.

Stratford in Taranaki. (Source: 1News)

One person is in hospital and the other five are isolating at home. All of the cases have a link to the Auckland outbreak.

Taranaki DHB medical officer of health Dr Jonathan Jarman says the six people were very reluctant to get tested and have not been using the tracer app.

Dr Jarman says the group of three adults and three children have kept to themselves, but there may be one or two locations of interest in the area, which will be released later this morning.

He says the children have not been to school or pre-school during their infectious period.

Health officials have been warning since last week there could be undetected transmission in the community after traces of the virus were first found in waste water on November 5.

