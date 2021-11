Welcome to Pacific Update, 1News' weekly news roundup for the region.

This week, we've got the latest Covid news from the Pacific, including plans from some nations to reopen.

Elsewhere, Tuvalu's Foreign Minister made a point during his online appearance at COP26, there's been a undersized seafood sting in Samoa, a UFO hunt has gone awry in Kiribati and the Cook Islands Christian Church has held its 200 year bicentennial celebration.

As ever, we've got the best from social media as well.