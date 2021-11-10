Significant rise in amputations for Kiwis with diabetes

An alarming rise in amputations among Kiwis with diabetes has experts calling for more education and early intervention.

According to data from the Artificial Limb Service, amputations among those with diabetes has increased by 38 per cent between 2016 and 2020, from 806 amputations five years ago to 1111 last year.

The statistics are worse for Māori and Pasifika, with amputations rates rising by 56 per cent for Māori with diabetes in that time period, and 59 per cent for Pasifika with the disease.

Peke Waihanga/Artificial Limb Service chief executive Sean Gray says the rise is “significant”.

“The demand for our prosthetic services for these patients is definitely under pressure, currently demand is greater than our funding and that does present challenges to the organisation and how we ensure everyone gets the care that they need.”

Wellingtonian Mark Gsodam is one of those whose suffered multiple amputations. Doctors amputated part of his left foot six years ago followed by his lower right leg in 2019.

It started with just two small infections which developed after Gsodam cut his own toenails. Gsodam says they didn't heal because his diabetes affected blood flow to his legs. He has a prosthetic right leg and a foot brace for his left leg, but has had to relearn how to walk up and down stairs and get around the house.

“I’ve always considered myself very self-reliant. Now I need a person to be there while I'm having a shower cause I'm prone to falling over. It does brass me off a little bit.”

“If I'd taken better care of my feet, if I'd taken better care of what I was putting into my body in terms of food and liquid, I wouldn't have damaged the arteries…that’s the price you pay for not looking after your body.”